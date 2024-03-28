JOB ALERT: Lifespace – Meadow Lake in Tyler needs a cook

Pay Range:

$13. 64-$16. 11+ Hourly (Full time)

Live your purpose. Grow your career. Thrive through teamwork. Create meaningful, personalized experiences.

At Lifespace, team members are at the center of delivering a purpose driven experience for our residents! We provide an environment where each team member can live their aspirations, developing in their career, making a difference, and being a part of a meaningful mission. Join our talented team of Cooks today!

A few details about the role:

Prepare all food items per menu requirements following designated recipes.

Prepare plates and garnish food items to be served to residents and guests.

Prepare food production to coordinate with meal service hours so that quality, temperature, and appearance of food are preserved.

Ensure food safety by monitoring food temperatures and use proper food storage techniques in accordance with state and local standards. Maintain work area in a safe and sanitary condition may include cleaning cooking equipment, and other areas of the kitchen as assigned.

And here’s what you need to apply:

High school diploma or equivalent required.

One year of experience as a prep cook or similar position. State Certified in Safe Food Handling and Sanitation if state certification program exists.

Meadow Lake in Tyler is looking for a full time cook to add to their team.

APPLY HERE

