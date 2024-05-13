JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Longview needs a WAT Trainer

Full job description: Pay is $15.00 – $18.00

The incumbent in this position is primarily responsible for working with disabled individuals to provide work adjustment training services. The individual must be able to identify appropriate/ inappropriate work behavior by observing, using existing records, DARS data, and or feedback from family members; train consumer on various job duties, workplace policies and procedures/social skills/safe and efficient operation of equipment. Periodically monitor individual; Adjustment Plan (IAP) to determine progress or modify as needed to maintain individual goals. The individual must also be able to work side by side with the consumer to model appropriate work skills, tasks and duties.

Essential Functions: Duties essential to this position in addition to those listed above are as follows: attend all mandatory meetings, intervene/address consumer crisis. Must be able to stand or walk for long periods of time. Must also be able to properly bend, reach and stoop to properly train all consumers.

Education/Experience:

High School Diploma or GED and a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, e.g., Education, Sociology, Social Services, or Liberal Arts and one year of full-time experience performing rehabilitation or adjustment; or an AA degree in a related field and 2 years of training/experience; possess computer skills ( Microsoft Office Suite, Excel/Outlook). A valid TXDL/driving record acceptable to agency liability carrier is required for this position.

