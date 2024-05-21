JOB ALERT: Goodwill Industries of East Texas in Gladewater needs a Retail Lead

Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Gladewater, TX

Retail Lead

Full job description:

Greets and assists all customers (Internal & External) with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis.

Insures that all employees are trained for the jobs they will be performing, trained for the equipment they will be using, and understand the potential safety hazards for their work.

Must inspect personal protective equipment (PPE) and correct or report any issues or concerns to supervisor.

Constantly monitor work areas, conducts periodic safety inspections and store evaluations of all area; Take immediate corrective action when work areas and /or practices are deemed to be unsafe or deficiencies are found.

Report any accidents/incidents in a prompt and thorough manner to the immediate supervisor.

Able to provide first aid to any accident victim. Assist in achieving or exceeding budged monthly/annually sales goal.

Education and/or Experience:

High school diploma, general education degree (GED), a minimum three months related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Bilingual skills are a plus. Computer skills: to perform this job successfully an individual should have knowledge of Office software, excel, Email, printer and a POS Cash Register System. Proof of education. Valid Driver’s License.

Current motor vehicle insurance. Satisfactory Driving Record.

Pay is $11.50 – $13.80 an hour.

