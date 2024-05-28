JOB ALERT: Christus Health in Longview needs a Client Patient Representative – Full Time

Christus Health

Longview, TX

Client Patient Representative – Full Time

Summary:

Greets, instructs, directs, and schedules patients and visitors. Serves as a liaison between patient and medical support staff. May assist with various duties within the clinic. Verifies insurance benefits and assists with referrals. Collects payments and prepares cash for deposits.

Education/Skills

Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Knowledge of managed care preferred.

Ability to operate 10 key calculator by touch, telephone, computer, copier, and fax machine.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and good math knowledge essential.

Preferred Requirements:

Some College.

Experience

Minimum Requirements:

Three or more years of experience in a health care organization.

Preferred Requirements:

ICD9 and CPT coding (advanced skills)

Experience with charge posting or collections.

APPLY HERE

