'It's your job': Activists ask county leaders for action on jail deaths

After a series of deaths in the Montgomery County Jail, activists called on commissioners to take action on Tuesday.

There were 18 deaths in the jail, located in downtown Dayton, reported to the state between 2020 and 2023.

Twelve Montgomery County residents spoke at the meeting, asking for a comprehensive review of the jail by a state agency. Two people who were formerly incarcerated spoke about watching people die in the jail from their cells.

More: Gov. Mike DeWine: Jail deaths should be investigated by an outside agency, not sheriffs

Multiple speakers mentioned Isaiah Trammell, a 19-year-old with autism who died after nearly 10 hours inside the Montgomery County Jail. Jail officers taunted and threatened Trammell, placed him in a concrete cell by himself and strapped him into a restraint chair twice, ignoring his requests for medication and to call his family.

The video of Trammell's incarceration was made public after a year-long investigation by the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer and USA Today Network Ohio.

Emma Philpot, who worked with Trammell at a Buffalo Wild Wings, called for an investigation into the death of her friend and coworker.

"What saddens me most about Isaiah and his death is that he respected these institutions and procedures that he believed more than anyone else would put in place to protect him not to be his demise," she said.

Robert Beebe with The Montgomery County Jail Coalition said the county needs leadership.

"This isn't about pointing fingers and finding blame. This is about stopping people from dying in our jail. You all have the capability to say, 'You know what? We need to get creative and figure this out.' These people shouldn't have been in jail in the first place," he said. "It's your job to figure out what happens next."

County Administrator Michael Colbert thanked the speakers and said his heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in jail. He said the county sheriff, not the commissioners has full control over the jail's operations.

Colbert said the commissioners are investing about $20 million into a new unit to treat mental health and substance abuse issues. He also noted the county's use of electronic home monitoring could prevent more people from being inside the jail.

He addressed the activists criticism of Naphcare, which provides healthcare inside the jail and said the company is the foremost vendor in the space.

“If we didn’t have Naphcare in the jail, we would have no physical health in the jail at all," Colbert said.

Commissioner Deborah Lieberman said the stories of those who died in jail are tragic and disturbing. She said the commissioners could not make specific statements about the stories because the county is being sued.

"We saw the video for the first time (when) you all saw the video," she said. "So, yes, it's disturbing, and I think you're taking the right route by going to the governor and going to the state agency that needs to address that."

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Montgomery County activists call for investigation into jail deaths