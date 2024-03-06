Joanne Shofner unseats incumbent Travis Clardy for Texas House District 11

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – In the competitive race for Texas House District 11, Joanne Shofner has unseated incumbent, State Representative Travis Clardy.

“This is how you put ethics back in politics,” said Shofner.

Throughout the campaign, Shofner stayed confident to the end that she would be the candidate to represent this district.

March 5 Election Results

” I’m grateful that East Texans are trusting us, trusting our campaign to represent them, very very grateful,” said Shofner.

Clardy has held the seat for 12 years and said he’s had a great run.

“Things happen it’s time to move on. I only want the best for the future of this district and I wish my successor to come on and listen to her constituents and do the right thing,” said Clardy.

As the votes swung is Shofner’s favor, Clardy called Shofner and conceded.

Governor Gregg Abbott also called Shofner and congratulated her.

“Thank you for your very hard work and it made all the difference, and I am very very proud of you,” said Abbott.

Abbott and Shofner are ready to work side by side in Austin soon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.