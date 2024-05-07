Joan Jacobs, powerhouse San Diego philanthropist, dies at 91

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Joan Jacobs, one of San Diego’s most influential philanthropists whose gifts made alongside her husband have shaped countless institutions across the region, died late Monday night. She was 91 years old.

Her death was confirmed in a statement released by the office of Rep. Sara Jacobs, one of her grandchildren, on Tuesday.

“After four sons, I was my Grandma Joan’s first girl – and she spent every day making sure I knew I was special and loved. She pushed me and everyone around her to be the best versions of themselves, and I’m forever grateful for that,” the congresswoman said.

“I am who I am because I am her granddaughter,” she continued. “I will forever cherish the time we spent together and always remember the lessons she taught me that I’ll teach to my own children one day.”

Joan Jacobs and her husband, Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs, have donated hundreds of millions of dollars to local groups and causes over the years, spanning educational, cultural and scientific industries.

Beneficiaries of these contributions — like UC San Diego, the San Diego Symphony and the La Jolla Playhouse — have dedicated buildings and other well-visited sites to the couple, such as The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health, and the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Theater at the San Diego Museum of Art.

Many of these donations were made quietly up until 2002, when the couple pledged $120 million to the San Diego Symphony as the nonprofit was struggling with bankruptcy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

These high-dollar donations ramped up in 2010 with the “Giving Pledge,” a campaign organized by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates “to give the majority of their wealth to address some of society’s most pressing problems.” The Jacobses were among the 40 original signers.

Outside philanthropy, Joan Jacobs also served on the board of several organizations in town, notably those tied to the region’s art and culture scene.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Joan and Irwin Jacobs receive an award at the LLIMF 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Cipriani 25 Broadway on October 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Her efforts supporting the arts earned her accolades like the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, the Philanthropy in the Arts Award from Americans for the Arts, and the Helen Bill Vandervort Alumni Achievement Award from Cornell University.

In a statement, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria honored Jacobs’ commitment to these causes that, as he described, “enrich people’s lives.”

“Few people have had a more profound impact on San Diego than Joan Jacobs,” he continued. “San Diego mourns her passing and will be forever grateful for her generosity, vision, and commitment to making our city a better place for all.”

Originally from New York City, Jacobs attended Barnard School for Girls before earning a bachelor of science degree from Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology in 1954. It was at Cornell where she met her future husband.

She is survived by her husband Irwin, their four sons, Gary, Hal, Paul and Jeff Jacobs, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public celebration of life for Jacobs will be held on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

