JMAA to use an $8 million grant on infrastructure improvements. See the projects

The first steps to improve infrastructural areas at the Jackson-Wiley Medgar Evers International Airport have been signed off on by the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

In February, the airport received $8 million in federal grant funds as part of the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program.

The funds will be used for the following projects, which were approved by the JMAA at their April 22 board meeting:

Passenger Boarding Bridge Installation Project: A new boarding bridge will be installed at Gate 18, providing an opportunity to enhance the presence of existing airlines within the terminal, as well as potentially attracting new airline carriers by developing the gate area. Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Replacement Project: The current HVAC system at the JMAA terminal is reaching the end of it's operational life, leading to frequent failures of several system components Elevator and Escalator Replacement Projects: The airport's elevator and escalators experience frequent disruptions. Replacing both will help ensure the airport stays within ADA compliance, improve working conditions for employees and benefit passenger experience. Baggage Belt Replacement Project: Outbound and inbound baggage belt equipment is outdated, which leads to congestion in the baggage handling area. This congestion can lead to delayed flights, passengers missing their connecting flights or missing their transportation to the surrounding metro area.

While the plan is to use the $8 million grant for these projects, JMAA may need to phase the projects to ensure they align with available funding, according to L'Sherie Dean, the airport authority's director of communications.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS airport board approves infrastructure projects. See details