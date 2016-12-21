Jinger Duggar Responds To Jill’s Pregnancy Reveal

Derick Dillard predicted Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo would be the next Duggar couple to have a baby but it appears he was wrong. His wife, Jill Dillard, has confirmed she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

Just hours after Jill and Derick shared the big news, newlyweds Jinger and Jeremy posted their video reaction. Fresh off their Arkansas nuptials and international honeymoon, Jinger congratulated her big sister on her new baby joining 20-month-old Israel.

“We’re so excited for you guys!” Jinger said with a smile. Jeremy added that he was excited to meet his new niece or nephew next year. “Hope that the transition is an easy one for you guys and for Israel and he doesn’t get too jealous,” he said.

Jinger and Jeremy were far from the only Duggars to respond to the pregnancy news. Jessa and Ben Seewald, who are also expecting their second child next year, said they were anticipating many more play dates with their children.

Of course, Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, also got in on the action. The couple posted a video of them standing beside the expectant parents while discussing their new addition. “Were’s so excited for you guys. Ya’ll are great parents,” Jim Bob said before going on to praise the pair for “being fruitful and multiplying.”

Jill is expected to deliver her second child in July 2017. She and Derick announced the pregnancy on Tuesday after months of rumors she was expecting. “Israel’s going to be a great big brother,” Jill said in a video for TLC. “He already loves other little babies. The only thing he’ll have to work on is just learning that babies that are smaller than you you have to be more gentle with.”

“We just look forward to growing as a family,” Derick added.

The Duggars, Dillards and Seewalds return to TLC for Season 3 of “Counting On” in January.

