Jimmy White Sr., a staple at livestock auctions, leaves legacy of quiet giving in Pensacola

Pensacola's Jimmy White Sr. was a great businessman, starting his Deep South Crane Rentals from scratch in 1979 and turning it into a multi-million-dollar business with 52 employees, 50 cranes and locations in Pensacola and Panama City.

But the sharp-looking guy with the starched shirt, black Stetson cowboy hat and brown ostrich skin cowboy boots couldn't get out of the Pensacola Interstate Fair each year without spending up to $12,500 on food. OK, he wasn't buying cotton candy or candy apples. He was buying beef, and not just a cut. White would buy the whole cow.

The businessman was known for often purchasing the grand champion steer at the fair's annual Youth Livestock Show & Auction. In 2005, he set a record-high bid at the fair when he paid $12,5000 for the grand champion steer that was raised and owned by a 15-year-old from Atmore, Alabama. The next year, he purchased the grand champion at the auction from a 16-year-old, this time paying "only" $8,750. Almost every year, White would spend thousands on the cattle. Sure, he loved steak. But there was a bigger reason.

"It's a great way to reward the kids who have worked hard all year to raise a grand champion,'' White told the Pensacola News Journal in 2006. "You just hope to set a price trend with the purchase of the grand champion."

James Houston “Jimmy” White Sr. passed away June 19, 2024, from complications caused by Alzheimer's disease. He was 79 years old.

White dropped out of Escambia High after 10th grade to go to work and never looked back. And as he built his business, he never forgot the community from which he grew up in and the people who helped him along the way.

He supported numerous causes and helped raise funds not only for local children in the agricultural community, but also supported Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, various sports leagues, and donated company resources at various times, sometimes with hurricane relief, sometimes to help erect projects important to the community such as the National Memorial for Missing Children at Hawkshaw Lagoon on Pensacola Bay.

"He was a friend of the agricultural community for sure,'' said Melissa Gibbs, Tate High School Future Farmers of American advisor and longtime agricultural educator, whose father Richard Gibbs was served as the fair's livestock auctioneer for decades. "He was a staple whenever it came to the youth and their steer. He helped these young people with a lot of money. He knew how much time and money these students have put in and he was determined they would not walk away losing money. I've seen him purchase more than one animal and sometimes run the bid up if he knew another business owner was interested, just to get more money for these young people. You could always count on him."

White is survived by his wife, Raquelle, and three adult children, Susie, Jamie and James "Jimmy" White Jr. Jamie and Jimmy Jr. now run the family business, though Susie, a registered nurse, has also worked at Deep South Crane Rentals. He also is survived by two siblings, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

"We're going to keep on going on and make him proud and carry on the tradition of supporting the community,'' said Jimmy White Jr., company vice president. "He always went above and beyond when it came to helping his family, his employees and his community and pretty much anything related to kids."

White Jr. is already known himself for purchasing steer at area livestock auctions like his father, strictly to help the kids.

"Jimmy Jr. supports the youth just like his father, in fact, the whole family does,'' Gibbs said. "But it all started with their dad, but they've continued with what he started."

White Jr. said there was a deep-seated reason behind his father's desire to help others in the community. Because, early on, he needed help too.

White Jr. recalled that after his father for a while worked for a crane company owned by former Escambia County Commissioner Tex Edwards, he was was mentored by Edwards' son, Skippy. White left that business around 1978, and reached out to an unlikely source for help − Glenn, the owner of crane powerhouse in Birmingham, Alabama. The men talked, and the owner even visited White in Pensacola.

"Mr. Skelton gave my dad four cranes and X amount of dollars,'' White Jr. said. "That's what a class act he was."

The deal was White had six months to get going and pay him back, or the cranes would be returned.

In 1979, Deep South Crane opened with those few cranes.

"We paid the debt back and here we are 45 years later,'' White Jr. said. "He was given a chance that most people don't get in life, so I think through the years he felt he needed to do something to help others and give them an opportunity too."

So much of what White did for others was behind the scenes, said longtime friend Danny Cobb, who knew White since they were teenagers.

"He did a lot of things that people didn't know about, but that's just how he was,'' said Cobb, a board member and past president of the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds. "He was a good friend of mine and I just hate that he's gone. He was blunt and he would tell you like it is (White was apparently a member of something called the "I'll Tell You Like It Is" club) but if he was your friend, he was your friend. He was a man of his word and just a larger-than-life character."

