Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo lift Heat to win over Jazz. Takeaways and details from the victory

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 126-120 win over the Utah Jazz (27-34) on Saturday at Kaseya Center to open a quick two-game homestand. The Heat (34-26) continues the homestand on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons:

Despite a sometimes shaky performance against an inferior opponent, the Heat managed to continue its winning ways behind strong performances from its two best players.

In a competitive game that included 21 lead changes and 11 ties, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler put the Heat over the top Saturday’s back-and-forth game.

Adebayo finished with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds and three assists. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Butler set a new season-high with 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field and 10-of-11 shooting from the foul line. He totaled 25 points in the second half.

The Jazz’s dominance on the offensive glass was the story of the first half, entering halftime with a 62-58 lead over the Heat behind a 19-3 advantage in second-chance points.

The Jazz then opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run to extend its lead to 11 with 10:24 left in the period.

But the Heat had a strong response, using a 24-9 run to rally and pull ahead by four points just a few minutes later with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Butler scored 16 of the Heat’s 24 points during this spurt on his way to an 18-point third quarter.

The fourth quarter began with the Heat and Jazz tied at 90.

The two teams continued to back and forth until the Heat went on a game-winning 22-11 run to turn a two-point deficit into a nine-point lead with 1:11 to play.

In addition to Adebayo and Butler’s big games, Caleb Martin added 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from behind the arc, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 23 minutes off the Heat’s bench.

Terry Rozier contributed 14 points and eight assists for the Heat.

Rookie Keyonte George finished with 31 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Jazz.

The Heat has now won 10 of its last 13 games since its seven-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Jazz has now lost eight of its last nine games.

The Heat remained without starting guard Tyler Herro, who is dealing with a lingering foot injury.

The pain in Herro’s right foot began when he returned from an All-Star break vacation. So he was listed as questionable for the Heat’s first game following the break with right foot discomfort, but he played in the contest before hyperextending his left knee with less than two minutes left in the Heat’s Feb. 23 win over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Herro went on to miss the next three games, as the Heat listed him as out because of the knee injury.

But when Herro sat out his fourth straight game on Saturday against the Jazz, the Heat listed him as out because of his right foot issue. Herro, who has recovered from his hyperextended left knee, was ruled out because of right foot medial tendinitis.

When asked about his foot injury, Herro said to the Miami Herald last week that “it’s the same little area that I dealt with in the past with my right foot in my rookie year. It’s the same thing as that. So we’re really trying to manage it right now.”

Saturday marked the 24th game that Herro has missed this season because of various injuries.

When asked if the team is taking a big-picture approach to managing Herro’s foot issue, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Saturday’s game: “It’s managing where he is right now. Once he feels right and he passes the protocols, he’ll play. We’re not saving anybody for the playoffs. We have a lot of work to do to make sure we get in.”

The Heat was also without two other rotation players in Kevin Love (right heel bruise) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation) against the Jazz. Love missed his second straight game and Richardson missed his seventh straight game.

The Jazz were also short-handed, playing Saturday without two rotation players in Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Walker Kessler (right foot sprain).

Butler continues to make a high percentage of his threes.

On the way to scoring 37 points on 19 field-goal attempts, Butler shot 3 of 3 from three-point range in Saturday’s

Butler’s three-point surge has been a season-long trend, as he has now made a three-pointer in 14 straight games for the the longest streak of his NBA career. Before this string of games, the longest such streak of his NBA career was eight games.

Butler has also hit multiple threes in 12 games this season after making multiple threes in just seven games last season.

For the season, Butler is shooting an ultra-efficient 43 of 94 (45.7 percent) from three-point range this season. Butler has never shot better than 40 percent from behind the arc in a season during his NBA career, with his previous career-best mark coming in his second NBA season when he made 38.1 percent of his threes in 2012-13.

Butler, who is in his fifth season with the Heat, shot just 26.6 percent on 1.9 three-point attempts per game in his first four regular seasons with the team.

Nikola Jovic’s run as a Heat starter continued.

After falling out of the rotation, Jovic has now started six of the Heat’s last seven games. The only game the Heat’s second-year forward didn’t start during this stretch came when he was serving his one-game league-issued suspension.

In other words, Jovic has taken on a starting role in the final weeks of the regular season.

With Herro out, the Heat went with the starting lineup of Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Butler, Jovic and Adebayo on Saturday for the third straight game.

Jovic finished Saturday’s win with eight points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Whether this continues or Jovic again falls out of the Heat’s rotation remains to be seen, but he’s getting an opportunity to prove he deserves consistent playing time after spending much of the first two months of the season out of rotation.

With the Jazz missing their usual backup center, Omer Yurtseven got an opportunity to play against his former team.

In Kessler’s absence, the Jazz played Yurtseven off the bench for extended minutes on Saturday for the first time in months. And Yurtseven’s rare chance to play meaningful minutes came against his former team.

Yurtseven recorded seven points and five rebounds in 15 minutes off the Jazz’s bench. It marked the first time he has logged double-digit minutes since Jan. 5.

Yurtseven, 25, spent his first two NBA seasons with the Heat before signing a two-year contract worth $5.5 million to join the Jazz in free agency this past summer. The second season of the deal is non-guaranteed.

The Heat had a chance to make Yurtseven a restricted free agent and retain the right to match outside offers to re-sign him last offseason, but opted not to extend a $2.3 million qualifying offer to him. This allowed Yurtseven to become an unrestricted free agent and sign with the Jazz, as the Heat instead signed veteran center Thomas Bryant and promoted developmental center Orlando Robinson from a two-way deal to a standard contract in free agency this past summer instead of re-signing Yurtseven.