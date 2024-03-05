Jim Parobek to lead OhioHealth Marion General Hospital as new president

Jim Parobek has been named president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare field, Parobek is taking the reins with two goals in mind − making sure associates of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital have what they need to do their best work and serving the community outside the walls of the hospital.

Parobek most recently served as the interim CEO for White Rock Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, where he led the operations of the facility focusing on building a strategic plan for growth and expansion.

Before that, Parobek was named president of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas in 2018, the largest hospital within the Texas Health Resources network. During his presidency, he established the hospital as a Level 1 trauma center, initiated multiple DE&I initiatives as well as community engagement projects including establishing a respite unit at a local homeless shelter.

Jim Parobek

Parobek joined Texas Health in 2014 serving in various leadership roles where he had a significant impact on the operations by unifying the oversight and coordination of all physicians contracting, workforce development and recruitment.

Before his career at Texas Health, Parobek was the president of St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and the Jewish Hospital Physician Group, both in Louisville, Kentucky. He was also the president of Gateway Rehabilitation Hospital in Louisville.

Strategic thinker, results-oriented leader

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, having served in various senior leadership roles in Kentucky and Texas,” said Chris Clinton, president of OhioHealth’s regional markets. “He is a strategic thinker and results-oriented leader. Jim values collaboration and is passionate about local healthcare. Please join me in welcoming Jim Parobek to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and the Marion community.”

No stranger to Ohio, Parobek attended Miami University completing his undergraduate degree in chemistry and later at Ohio University where he received his Bachelor of Science in physical therapy. Parobek later received his M.B.A., with honors, from Webster University.

“My wife and I are thrilled to have the chance to return to north central Ohio,” Parobek said. “This is such a special role in the community, and I am both honored and humbled to be chosen as [Marion General Hospital’s] next president."

"As one of the city’s largest employers and only hospital, we have a responsibility to truly take care of our neighbors," he added. "I am looking forward to working with our associates to see that they have the skills, training and tools they need to do their best work. We need to take serving the community outside the walls of the hospital and truly partner with them for a lifetime of health. We are looking forward to being a part of the Marion community.”

Parobek started serving his new role Monday.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Jim Parobek is the new president of OhioHealth Marion General Hospital