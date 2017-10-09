Jim Mattis urges US Army to 'be ready' with military options for tackling North Korea

People in Seoul watch a news report about North Korea's nuclear tests - This content is subject to copyright.

Jim Mattis, the US defence secretary, on Monday urged senior officers to be ready with military options for Donald Trump to deal with North Korea if diplomacy falls short, days after the President reprimanded Pentagon officials for not providing plans fast enough.

He delivered his remarks at the annual Association of the United States Army meeting in Washington as the Trump administration continues to signal its frustration at being unable to rein in Pyongyang with diplomatic measures.

“It is right now a diplomatically led, economic sanctions-buttressed effort to try to turn North Korea off of this path,” Mr Mattis said, according to The Hill.

“What does the future hold? Neither you nor I can say, so there is one thing the US Army can do. And that is you have to be ready to ensure that we have military options that our president can deploy if needed.”

Other nations have issued calls for restraint, amid fears that any US action could prompt deadly reprisals by Kim Jong-un’s unpredictable regime.

View photos Kim Jong-un Credit: KCNA via AFP More

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said on Monday: "Moscow has called and continues to call on the parties involved in the conflict and on those who have anything to do with this issue to exercise restraint and to avoid any steps that would only worsen the situation."

Analysts believe millions could die if North Korea launched nuclear or conventional missiles at Seoul and Tokyo in response to a US attack.

Meanwhile, North Korea shows no sign of slowing its weapons programme despite concerted diplomatic action and fresh sanctions.

It has launched two missiles over Japan and conducted its sixth nuclear test in recent weeks as it pursues its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland, which the regime believes is essential for self-defence.

Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn't work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile Mr Trump has kept up a steady barrage of tweets complaining that diplomacy had failed to deliver results.