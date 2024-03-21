Jim Jordan Faces Uncomfortable Impeachment Question On Newsmax

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was forced to confront an awkward truth on Newsmax about the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, as the proceedings continue to lose support from right-wing media figures.

“Is impeachment the next step? Are you going to hold a vote on the House floor?” host Rob Finnerty asked the House Republican Wednesday morning.

“Unless you get Democratic votes, this is going to be real tough,” he added. “So, it kind of seems like you’re chasing your tail at this point because this is not going to go anywhere.”

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a leader of the inquiry, said it was a “fair question,” but suggested Republicans plan to continue investigating and have no timeline to wrap it up.

“You know, we’ve got a small majority. Everybody understands that. Not just on this issue but on a host of issues. Our job, under the Constitution, is to do oversight of the executive branch. We’re doing that. We’re going to continue to do that,” he said.

“There’s no time limit in the Constitution on how long you can do an investigation,” he added.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty to Jim Jordan on impeachment: "It kinda seems like you're chasing your tail at this point, because this is not gonna go anywhere." pic.twitter.com/3Ca8kfnvnM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2024

Lacking evidence to support their allegations against the president, and following an embarrassing setback last month, the impeachment push has lost steam even within House Republican ranks.

On conservative media channels, where the subject had been popular, personalities have increasingly been skeptical of the effort.

Over on Fox News, for example, host Dana Perino commented on Wednesday, “It just feels like they keep doing the same hearing over and over again, and people are starting to wonder — at some point, do you fish or cut bait?”

Earlier this month, right-wing commentator Tomi Lahren suggested on the network it was time to move on, saying it was “falling flat with a lot of viewers and voters.”

Several Democrats have pronounced the inquiry dead, including Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who noted at a hearing Wednesday that “Fox News isn’t even carrying this today.”

