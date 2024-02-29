Jim Jordan defends Kushner after Hunter Biden raises Saudi deals

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defended former first son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday after Hunter Biden, during testimony with House lawmakers, raised questions about his foreign dealings.

Jordan said the scrutiny of Kushner, who was also an adviser to former President Trump, was “ridiculous.”

“The idea that Jared Kushner did something wrong is ridiculous,” Jordan told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling during his Wednesday night appearance on his show “The Balance.”

“I mean, the Trump family has been investigated more than any family on the planet and what they’ve attempted to do to President Trump and been doing to President Trump over the last seven years is unbelievable,” Jordan said.

Hunter Biden appeared for a closed-door deposition Wednesday, where he was grilled by Republicans over his foreign business deals. During the process, the president’s son flipped the question back on the GOP interrogators.

“He drew the distinction between what he has done in a business world with independent businessmen, versus foreign governments, which he did not do any business with — unlike Jared Kushner,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said on Wednesday during the break in the testimony.

During his time in the Trump White House, Kushner oversaw the Middle East policy. He secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia six months after leaving his Oval Office post, a feat that raised questions about the deal.

The scrutiny intensified after a 2022 The New York Times report which detailed that the Saudi sovereign wealth’s advisory panel was not supportive of investing in Kushner’s private equity firm, pointing to “the inexperience of the … management.” The doubts were quashed by a bigger advisory board led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an ally of the Trump administration.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), the other House Republican spearheading the probe into Hunter Biden, said in August that Kushner “crossed the line of ethics” by accepting a $2 billion investment.

However, Comer drew a distinction at the time between the two cases, saying Kushner secured the funds after leaving office, while Hunter Biden’s deals came through while his father was the vice president.

Democrats opened a probe into Kushner when they held the majority in the lower chamber. The investigation was dropped when the GOP took back the majority.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.