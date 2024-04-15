Jim Holton is retiring, Glascock County searches for new school superintendent

After 33 years in education Glascock County School Superintendent Jim Holton has decided that it is time to retire and is assisting the board of education in finding his replacement.

“Many thoughts and emotions entered into the considerations involved in this decision, but I have determined the time has come to move on to the next chapter,” Holton told the board in the letter announcing his retirement. “Serving the children and community of Glascock County has been my life’s work. I have made many friends during my 33-year tenure and appreciate the opportunities afforded me by the Board of Education and community.”

The board accepted his letter of retirement during its January meeting effective June 30.

Holton graduated from the University of Georgia in June 1991 and one month later was hired as an Agriculture teacher for the Glascock County School System in July. He taught Agriculture for nine years and was then hired as Assistant Superintendent in 2000. For the next three years he served as Assistant Superintendent while continuing to teach. He was hired as Superintendent in 2003and at present is the longest serving school superintendent currently serving in Georgia.

Michael Gilmer, chairman of the county school board, said that Holton has had many laudable accomplishments, including managing through the financial crisis of the early 2000s which led to teacher furloughs as well as the numerous impacts during and following the nationwide shutdown of schools caused by the COVID pandemic.

“He has consistently been able to build strong relationships with stakeholders and work with them to provide the best opportunities for our students,” Gilmer said. “Mr. Holton has done a tremendous job over the last 21 years; he has overcome numerous challenges. GCCS is better now and forever will be due to his leadership.”

Holton said that he worked to help the Glascock County school system hold on to a culture that values discipline and where hard work is appreciated and rewarded.

“This mindset is not a given anymore and seems to be disappearing across our country,” Holton said. “Our statistics show that our system has done a great job preparing students to be successful with post-secondary educational opportunities and in the workplace.”

He is also proud to leave the school system with a newly renovated K-12 facility and a healthy fund balance.

“This facility should serve our children and community until plans for a new K-12 school can be realized in the next 10 to 15 years,” Holton said.

The Board of Education has contracted with the Georgia School Board Association to assist in the search for the new superintendent. The state board advertised the job, accepted the initial applications and in now assisting the board in the review process.

Holton said that 14 applications have been received and April 5 the local board worked with state association to narrow them down and identify applicants for interviews. He expects that a finalist should be named by early May.

“Financial struggles has and always will be an issue for our system,” Gilmer said. “Glascock is a bedroom community. Our largest employer by far is our school, so other thana few federal dollars and state fund, which continue to diminish for us, we must rely on our landowners for revenue.”

The superintendent’s job, Gilmer said, is to ensure GCCS students receive the best education possible as well as the life skills needed to become a productive member of society.

“This person must understand this has to be accomplished with very limited funds,” Gilmer said. “This person must also be a good manager of faculty and staff promoting a good morale while maintaining a very respectful learning environment.”

As more technology is developed and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) find their way into the classroom, Holton expects that leaders in public education will work to maintain a balance between traditional instruction and these advances.

“The technology balancing act will be a struggle for all superintendents and systems going forward,” Holton said. “It is extremely important to teach students the technological skills to be successful in an ever-changing, global society. However, it has to be balanced with student self-awareness, self-respect, respect for others and valuable critical thinking mastery. Additionally, my successor will need to allocate time and resources to continue to fight the negative effects of the Covid shutdown and subsequent learning loss.”

Since his first days as an agriculture teacher, Holton said that he has appreciated the family atmosphere in rural Glascock County’s school. As a teacher he enjoyed working directly with children and their families and later, as a superintendent, working with the children of his former students.

What have you loved most about it? From my first days as a teacher in Glascock County I recognized and appreciated the family atmosphere. It was very fulfilling to serve our school as an agriculture teacher in the classroom. In that role, it was very rewarding as I worked with the children, their families and community. As superintendent it has been especially gratifying to work with the children of former students. Collaborating with our Board, teachers, parents, and community has allowed us to provide the best education possible for our students. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Glascock County.

“The trajectory of my life rose and peaked within the Glascock County School System,” Holton said in his letter. “It has been an honor to serve.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Holton retiring, Glascock searches for new school superintendent