Jim Dey: To dream the impossible dream is nothing new

Jun. 6—One of "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson's most famous offerings featured a crow sitting in his nest lost in a daydream.

The image showed a crow — undoubtedly our dreamer in mystic form — standing on a road staring at a flattened elephant, a car crash having left the elephant deceased but amply edible — a dream come true.

Everyone dreams — right? Blissful thoughts, however unlikely, pay regular visits in fantasy land.

A recent article in Chicago Magazine portrays another — that of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's dream of becoming President Pritzker.

Edward McClelland's article, "If you're a successful governor with $2 billion, where do you go next? The White House," outlines Pritzker's fantasy ascendance to the Oval Office, perhaps in 2024 due to the incumbent's mental and physical decline, or four years later in 2028.

There are, of course, pitfalls aplenty along the way, as McClelland notes.

"... even if (Pritzker) can earn the 2028 nomination, whether he wins the presidency depends a lot on who wins the current race. If it's Trump, four more years of his clownish bluster will turn voters toward a Democrat. If it's Biden, well, only once in the last 80 years has the same party won three straight presidential elections," McClelland writes.

As the discerning reader can easily tell, McClelland's forecast relies on speculation upon speculation about a future no one can divine.

That's a specialty among the political and journalistic class, where feverish soothsaying often is taken too seriously by those who take themselves too seriously.

Nonetheless, two things are clear: 1. Pritzker desperately wants to be a bigger player than he is, and 2. ambitious politicos swaddled in luxury from birth prefer to start at the top.

JFK was never interested in holding two of the three public offices to which he was elected — the U.S. House and Senate — or the one he unsuccessfully sought — the 1956 vice presidential nomination. To him and his family, they were simply steps to the top.

Likewise, both Presidents Bush always had their eyes on the presidency during their long treks.

So, how does Pritzker get to the top?

McClelland suggests Pritzker's mold of Illinois into the nation's most "abortion friendly" state will win him lots of votes.

"Pritzker has leaned into the Democrats' strongest issue of the Biden era," McClelland writes.

But among Democrats, enthusiasm over legal abortion is a litmus test issue. How could he distinguish himself as more abortion friendly than other popular Democratic governors, like California's Gavin Newsom and Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer, or U.S. senators like Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar?

They're peas in a pod.

Yes, but, McClelland notes, Pritzker has that inherited multibillion-dollar family fortune that he is spreading across the nation.

Pritzker's dark-money organization — Think Big America — is buying him political goodwill all over the country.

"Think Big America has helped him establish his bona fides on the (abortion) issue nationally. That's going to matter to Democratic primary voters — and to moderates in November," McClelland writes.

With that money comes operatives Pritzker has put in place in various states. One former Pritzker campaign aide is Quentin Fulks, President Biden's deputy campaign manager.

Good points all. But McClelland's other arguments on behalf of Pritzker are not overly persuasive.

Black voters in Illinois overwhelmingly vote Democrat. But does it stand that Black voters nationwide will become knee-jerk Pritzker voters?

Are citizens in states across the country hungry for Pritzker's reforms like the SAFE-T Act, which releases accused felons from jail immediately after their arraignments?

Do people across the country have the stomach and the wallet to be governed like the people of Illinois?

Aye, there's many a slip between the cup and the lip.

But if crows can dream, why not political analysts and ambitious wannabes?