Jim Carrey Under Fire for a Painting That Looks Like Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Jim Carrey recently painted a picture that bears a jarring resemblance to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and the Internet is both hailing and criticizing the actor.

Carrey tweeted a picture of his art with the caption, “This is a painting of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!”

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

The painting may take a dig at Sanders, but the tweet itself seems to mimic President Donald Trump’s own social media usage and phrasing, who often uses exclamation points after one or two-word phrases, such as “disgraceful!” or “witch hunt!”

The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime. It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Many reactions on Twitter denounced Carrey’s portrait, calling him “sexist” and a “bully.” Former governor of Arkansas and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee — and Sanders’ father — tweeted that Carrey is a “Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & ‘Christaphobe.'”

Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & "Christaphobe" @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a "so-called Muslim" or "so-called Jew?" #classlessCarrey https://t.co/HCqHoER0Ru — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 19, 2018

I used to like Jim Carrey now not so much making fun of or attacking Sarah Sanders is a very mean spirited and cruel thing to do. — Matt McKeithan (@MattMcKeithan) March 19, 2018

But there were some people who did not completely disagree with Carrey’s art. One Twitter user called Carrey’s painting “interpretive art work.”

Don’t get the noise about Jim Carrey’s interpretive art work. Thought he captured both of their souls beautifully. pic.twitter.com/d0kOo3Mntw — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) March 19, 2018

According to the Daily Beast, Carrey began painting about six years ago to “heal a broken heart,” but his artwork became increasingly more political in November. Much of Carrey’s work now revolves around political satire, including portraits of Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty in February in Robert Mueller’s investigation, and Sen. Marco Rubio.

Rubio‘s agenda is clear. Keep taking millions from the NRA and wash the blood of innocent children off his hands. Apparently $3.3 million is the price of this politician’s soul. pic.twitter.com/wom4IrTfsj — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 24, 2018

A spokeswoman confirmed to Associated Press that the painting is Carrey’s, but would not confirm it was of Sanders.