Jim Carrey Rips Donald Trump Over Vladimir Putin Stance In Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey promoted voter registration as he took aim at President Donald Trump with his latest artwork.

The actor shared this painting of Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Twitter:

Carrey overlaid the words “Would” and “Wouldn’t” over his depictions of Trump and Putin for the image, which he posted online earlier this week.

The painting takes a critical glance at the leaders’ Monday summit in Helsinki, Finland, during which Trump accepted Putin’s denial of Russian interference in the 2016 election. However, following wide bipartisan criticism, Trump later tried to roll back on that assertion,

Carrey posted a link to the Vote.gov website as a caption to his new piece, which followed this similarly themed painting:

Putin plants his flag firmly in American soil. pic.twitter.com/xDl78vBrg8 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) July 16, 2018