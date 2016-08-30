Green Party’s Jill Stein makes pitch to both Trump and Clinton voters

Though she’s often described as potentially sapping votes from Hillary Clinton, Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein instead appeared to be wooing Donald Trump voters during a Tuesday interview.

“Most of Donald’s supporters don’t even support him,” she told Yahoo News Guest Anchor Stephanie Sy. “Most are motivated by dislike of Hillary Clinton. Let’s let them know they have another choice.”

Stein conceded that it would be tough to get that message out unless she qualifies for the nationally scheduled debates, and that the 5 percent of the vote she currently garners in polls, while her highest yet, is far short of the 15 percent required for a place on the stage. That requirement, she said, is undemocratic. “There are four candidates” who will be on the ballot in nearly every state, she said. “American people are begging for other choices. Let’s insure that we have a real debate here, then let the chips fall as they may.”

She went on to describe her platform, which she calls the Green New Deal, which aims to create 20 million new jobs — all in the green energy sector — with an infusion of $500 billion into the economy. When Sy vigorously questioned the economics of such a plan, Stein stressed that the cost would be less than the $800 billion spent to bail out the nation’s banks in 2008.

Stein, a medical doctor, said she is “now practicing political medicine” because the failure of the political system is “the mother of all illnesses. If we want to fix these things … poverty, racism, climate change, these expanding wars … we need to fix this sick political system.”

She also discussed such topics as campaign finance reform, the erasure of all student loan debt and the current safety of drugs, particularly for vaccines.