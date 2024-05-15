Jill Biden to tour Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula

First Lady Jill Biden will head to the 2024 battleground of Michigan on Thursday, spending three days touring the state with Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, as the two hold events at various locations, including Up North.

The White House on Tuesday night announced Biden and Emhoff's itinerary, though no specific locations for the events were provided and it did not appear they would be open to the general public.

The tour is set to begin Thursday afternoon with the two making remarks at a political event in Marquette in the Upper Peninsula.

Following that, the two will fly to the eastern part of the Upper Peninsula, where they will speak at an event held by the Bay Mills Indian Community and the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Then, on Friday Biden and Emhoff will join a discussion on health care with the two Native American communities before touring the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie.

Later that day, Biden and Emhoff will fly into Saginaw County and speak at a political event in Midland on the Lower Peninsula before flying from there into Detroit. On Saturday, they will speak at a political event in Detroit before Biden travels to an event in New York City later that day.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Sunday evening at the Detroit NAACP's annual Fight for Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit.

It's been more than a decade since a president held an event in the Upper Peninsula, with Barack Obama visiting Marquette in 2011. Former President Donald Trump did fly to Menominee in the U.P. in 2020 but that was en route to an event in neighboring Wisconsin.

