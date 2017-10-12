From Jihadi John to White Widow: The Britons killed after joining Islamic State

Faces of terror: Mohammed Emwazi, Junaid Hussain, Reyaad Khan and Sally Jones are among the Britons killed after joining Isil

Sally Jones, the British terror recruiter dubbed the White Widow, has reportedly been killed in a US drone strike.

The London-born convert is thought to be the latest in an ignoble line of infamous Britons - including her husband - to die after joining the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) group.

Sally Jones

A poster girl for Isil, Jones was reportedly killed close to the border between Syria and Iraq by a US Air Force strike in June.

The mother, who was previously a member of an all-girl punk rock group, left her home in Chatham, Kent, after converting to Islam.

View photos Sally Jones in pictures posted on Twitter Credit: Twitter More

Along with husband Junaid Hussain, Jones went to Syria in 2013 and used her Twitter account to recruit women and provided practical advice on how to travel to the war zone.

Junaid Hussain

The computer hacker was described as a key Isil operative before he was killed by a US drone strike on August 24, 2015.

The 21-year-old, from Birmingham, was said to have been number three on the Pentagon's "kill list" of IS targets.

View photos Junaid Hussain was linked to a plot to attack an Armed Forces Day parade More

He was linked to a plot to attack an Armed Forces Day parade in south London, which was reportedly foiled after Hussain unwittingly recruited an undercover investigator from The Sun to carry it out.

Mohammed Emwazi - aka Jihadi John

Emwazi shocked the world when he appeared in a video in August 2014 in which he condemned the West and appeared to behead US journalist James Foley.

Known as Jihadi John, he emerged again in a number of other videos released by Isil, including those in which American reporter Steven Sotloff and British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning were murdered.

Video: How Emwazi was radicalised

Emwazi was reported killed in a November 2015 air strike, with US forces saying they were "reasonably certain" he was dead.

Isil later released what appeared to be an obituary to the fighter, who it called Abu Muharib al-Muhajir.

Reyaad Khan

Khan was 20 when he appeared in an Isil propaganda video titled There Is No Life Without Jihad together with two other Britons, urging Westerners to join the war.

The youngster, from Cardiff, is thought to have travelled to fight in Syria late in 2013.

View photos Reyaad Khan's mother said she thought he had been 'brainwashed' into joining Isil More

After appearing in the video with a Kalashnikov assault rifle against his shoulder his mother said she believed he had been "brainwashed" into joining Isil.

Former prime minister David Cameron said Khan had been killed on August 21 2015 when he was targeted by an RAF remotely piloted aircraft while travelling in a vehicle in Raqqa, Syria, the de facto capital of Isil.

Ruhul Amin

Amin, 26, featured alongside Khan in the Isil recruitment video under the name Brother Abu Bara al Hindi.

Also known as Abdul Raqib Amin, he was born in Bangladesh and grew up in Aberdeen before reportedly moving with his family to Leicester.

View photos Ruhul Amin grew up in Aberdeen Credit: YouTube More

In July 2014, he boasted on ITV's Good Morning Britain that he had been "involved in a few combats" in Syria.

Amin was killed in the same airstrike as Khan.

Abu Zakariya al-Britani

Abu Zakariya al-Britani is believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in early 2017 after joining Isil, detonating an explosive-filled vehicle in a village to the south of the Iraqi city of Mosul.

A Muslim convert born Ronald Fiddler, he was also known as Jamal al Harith or Jamal Udeen.

View photos Abu Zakariya al-Britani was freed from US detention centre Guantanamo Bay in 2004 Credit: Universal News And Sport More

Suspected of terrorism by the Americans, he was freed from US detention centre Guantanamo Bay in 2004 after lobbying by the British government.

Fiddler, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, is believed to have travelled to join IS fighters in Syria in early 2014.