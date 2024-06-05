JHS sophomores score 'very well' on ND State Assessment

Jun. 5—JAMESTOWN — Jamestown High School sophomores scored better than the statewide average scores in math, science and English language arts for the North Dakota State Assessment.

"It shows we are doing very well as a district," said Caroline Thompson, instructional coach at JHS.

The North Dakota State Assessment measures student performance against the state's challenging content and achievement standards in select subjects and grades, according to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction's website. The North Dakota State Assessment consists of general, criterion-referenced assessments for all students in grades 3-8 and 10 in English language arts/literacy and mathematics, and in grades 4, 8 and 10 in science.

North Dakota State Assessment scores are categorized into four categories — novice, partially proficient, proficient and advanced.

JHS sophomores were 36% proficient in math compared to the state average of 25%. A total of 15% of JHS sophomores were advanced compared to the state average of 9%.

In math, 160 JHS sophomores scored an average of 615 compared to the state average of 599 by 3,100 students.

JHS sophomore Clay Bingham received the highest overall score in math and Luke LeFevre, Ethan Oettle, Maggie Stegmiller and Jaydyn Velek rounded out the top five from Jamestown High School.

JHS sophomores were 66% proficient in English language arts compared to 42% for the state average. A total of 36% of JHS sophomores were advanced in English language arts compared to 14% for the state.

The average score in English language arts was 686 for 159 JHS sophomores. Across the state, 2,872 students' average score in English language arts was 652.

JHS sophomore Gradin Thorlakson got the highest overall score in English language arts and was followed by Madalynn Grim, Emma Hoke, Autumn Roberts and Bryson Woods. Those who got perfect essay scores in English language arts include Thorlakson, Grimm, Cadence Kurtz, Kaiah Nenow, J'Leal Nolden, Hayden Olson, Elise Roberts and Mea Ulland.

In reading, 188 JHS sophomores were 68% proficient compared to 44% across the state. Thirty-five percent of JHS sophomores were advanced in reading compared to 15% in the state.

In science, 159 JHS sophomores scored an average of 1,010 points compared to the state average of 997. JHS students had 68% proficiency compared to the 45% state average, according to data provided by JHS. A total of 23% of JHS sophomores were advanced in science, and 68% were proficient.