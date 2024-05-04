JFRD says they’re sending first responders to help with flooding in Texas

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue told Action News Jax they are sending 40 first responders to help Texas as they deal with flooding.

Members of the department left around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Storms this week continued to batter the state as bad weather events began as early as April.

Some areas north of Houston have recorded almost two months of rain this week.

More than 11 inches of rain fell during a 24-hour period that ended Friday morning in the northern Houston suburb of Spring, according to the National Weather Service.

The Associated Press said the heavy storms that slammed the Houston area on Friday, widened the already dangerous flooding in Texas and led to numerous high-water rescues, including some from the rooftops of flooded homes.

About 100 miles north officials have done over 100 water rescues in the past few days, the Polk County Emergency Management Coordinator Courtney Comstock said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

