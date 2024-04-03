JFK Airport named one of the best in the world for its food and drink options

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York has been recognized as one of the best airports globally for food by a panel of Global Tastemakers of culinary and travel experts.

JFK was ranked as the seventh-best airport for dining in the world by Food and Wine.

The accolade highlights JFK's commitment to exceptional travel experiences, particularly in its culinary offerings and overall amenities.

JFK's food selection is as diverse as the airport itself, offering iconic tastes of New York at spots like The Palm Bar & Grille in Terminal 4, which brings New York steakhouse energy to the airport. Additionally, travelers can savor global flavors at establishments like Soy and Sake for ramen in Terminal 1 and Mi Casa Cantina and Restaurant in Terminal 4.

The panel nominated the Jewel Changi Airport (Singapore) as the best hotel airport for food and drinks. With more than 100 food vendors, you're bound to find something to delight your taste buds. Followed by the Jewel Changi Airprort, the Tokyo-Narita International Airport and the Dubai International Airport took the top 3 spots, respectively.

In the Tokyo-Narita International Airport, guests can get the taste of spectacular sushi at Sushi Kyotatsu, which has locations in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. And while the Dubai International Airport is the hub of luxury, guests can dig into rich culinary experiences nad find plenty of Middle Eastern flavors.

According to Food and Wine, the list was created after 180 food and travel journalists voted on their favorite experiences, in terms of restaurants, airports, cities, hotels etc. "We then entrusted those results to an expert panel of judges to determine each category’s winners," the magazine said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: JFK Airport food options ranked highly by Food and Wine