Jewelry store on U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce robbed; police seek help

FORT PIERCE − Investigators are seeking help from the public following a Friday morning robbery at Michael’s Jewelers on South U.S. 1, Fort Pierce police stated.

The robber went in the store in the 2400 block of South U.S. 1 about 11:13 a.m., police stated.

The man, described as between 25 and 40 years old and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, is accused of smashing a jewelry display case and taking jewelry, according to police. He left in a white, four-door sedan.

Police further described the accused robber as Black and weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He has a goatee and wore black Nike sweatpants, a black Nike hoodie, a scarf around his neck, a black hat with white writing, gray slides and black socks.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org. Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

