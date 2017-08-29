Jewellery company volunteers to save Houston residents stranded by Hurricane Harvey floods

A Good Samaritans group has joined the emergency services in the Hurricane Harvey rescue effort.

Jewellery company Shields of Strength, led by company founder Kenny Vaughan, was asked by the Houston Sheriff’s office to help save stranded residents on Monday.

Footage shows the company, aided by volunteers, venturing out on boats to assist trapped residents.

Unfortunately, amid the chaos, Mr Vaughan had also become stranded in Houston.

View photos Shields of Strength venture out to rescue residents Credit: Shields of Strength More

He said: "I have never, ever, ever seen anything so vast and so bad. The people are amazingly courageous. We pray for them as we rescue them, and they stop us and pray for us. This nation is a people who love one another: all religions, all colours, all kinds. Jesus built this nation, but hate and selfishness can tear it down. No selfishness in south east Texas the last two days. Please pray for us."

Mr Vaughan on Tuesday was trying to return to his home in China, Texas, where he plans to aid other rescue groups and check in on his family.

At least 1,000 people have been rescued from the Houston area by local police since the floods, while the coast guard has assisted in rescuing at least 3,000.