Jett facing three challengers, term limits in Senate District 17 race

It's not your typical primary election.

This one involves an incumbent state senator, the state senator he previously defeated, a political newcomer, a retired NCAA referee, several dark money groups and, yes, even the governor.

Welcome to the campaign for Senate District 17.

Occupying a large portion of Pottawatomie County, Senate District 17 wraps through a small section of southern Cleveland County and then stretches north to cover Harrah in the eastern part of Oklahoma County.

Four years ago, the seat was held by Republican Ron Sharp of Shawnee, who had finished his second term. Sharp was then defeated in the 2020 Republican primary by Shane Jett, a former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Jett had served six years in the House and then stepped away for a decade. He returned to the SD 17 seat, but his time in office is limited.

Since the completion of his 2024 term, Jett only has two years of public service left before he is forced to step down from the Senate due to the term limit provisions of Oklahoma law. This year, both Sharp and Jett are running for the Senate again, along with former NCAA referee Rachel Melot and Cody Swearingen, a Republican activist.

The field is crowded and the politics in the race, at times, has turned ugly. The Oklahoman has confirmed that at least two dark money groups are actively campaigning in the district: 46 Action, which is based out of Tulsa, and OK Conservative Renewal LLC of Shawnee. Mail pieces and videos from both groups have been distributed in the area.

As for the candidates themselves, fundraising reports show smaller than normal amounts have been generated for the race. Swearingen reported raising only $1,050, while the most recent ethics commission filings list Sharp raising $4,425; Jett, the incumbent, $48,953; and Melot, $47,952.

Swearingen: Strengthen our roots, grow our future

Cody Swearingen, a master's student at Liberty University, said he was running for SD 17 with a clear goal: "to strengthen our roots and grow our future by building a government and economy that echoes the spirit of our people ― innovative, resilient, community-focused and dedicated to liberty."

Senate District 17 candidate Cody Swearingen

"This ambition is deeply personal, inspired by a lineage that has served Oklahoma in education, nursing, law enforcement, and the military. Growing up with such powerful examples of dedication and service, I've seen the direct impact that committed individuals can have on their community and country," Swearingen wrote in a posting on his website. "My family's legacy has not only shaped my values but has instilled in me a profound sense of duty to give back to the state that has given us so much. By running for office, I aim to extend my family's tradition of service, championing a future that reflects the resilience, innovation, and spirit of all Oklahomans."

To achieve this, he said, he would champion policies for a leaner government structure and tax reductions to stimulate economic growth and, at the same time, advocate for sound financial management to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public services. "I envision an Oklahoma where small businesses thrive, innovation fosters growth, and every policy uplifts our community," he said.

Swearingen said he was concerned that so many workers in the district work out of the district. He said his goal was to strengthen the economy inside SD 17.

Swearingen said he would push for educational reform that "places emphasis on quality, choice, and accountability, ensuring every Oklahoman has access to top-tier educational opportunities and expand access to STEM education and vocational training to meet the immediate and future needs of Oklahoma’s economy, nurturing local talent and innovation."

He also called for better mental health services and renewed efforts to address alcohol and drug use. "I believe mental health is a major issue in the district and across the state," he said. "It's an issue that needs to be addressed."

Jett: Leave a policy legacy for those who serve later

Jett, the incumbent, said he wanted to use his final two years in office obtaining legal protections for health care workers — along with other contractors — who were forced to take a vaccine or lose their job. "They should not have to choose between making a mortgage payment and getting an injection. That's something that we've fought for over the last four years and that I want to make happen."

"I have two years left," he said. "And there is still work to do."

Sen. Shane Jett speaks before the votes during a July 2023 special session of the Oklahoma Senate.

He said a priority would be stronger laws that better protect students and others from sexual predators.

"If you were accused [of] hurting a child or molesting a child, the common practice is that coach or teacher will quickly resign and scurry off to another public school and pick up where they left off, leaving the damage they've done behind them," he said. "I ran legislation to close that loophole. It was not passed, it didn't get heard in committee. But that legislation needs to happen."

Residents of the district and the state, Jett said, should know when they drop their kids off for school, those kids won't be harmed.

In addition to education, Jett said he wanted to see a cut in the state's personal income tax rate. That issue, pushed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and House Speaker Charles McCall, became a central issue with 2024 budget negotiations. And though an income tax cut was eventually left on the table, several lawmakers said they would continue efforts to reduce the income tax rate.

"Government will continue to grow unless something externally or internally stops it," Jett said. "We've got to remind each other that we are stewards of the taxpayers. We have to remind ourselves of that."

Jett said he's been able to leverage his previous experience as a member of the House of Representatives and his time spent in the Oklahoma Senate to continue to ask difficult questions and, he hopes, leave a legacy of conservative policy.

"The questions that I ask my colleagues — I know they roll their eyes — but they will remember, are the truth," he said. "Those are the things I'm hopeful make Oklahoma a little bit better because I've been there. Hopefully, someone will pick up the torch and say, 'Remember the taxpayers are paying for this.'"

While Jett acknowledges the campaign has become negative and extreme, the incumbent state senator has some powerful supporters ― including Gov. Stitt. This year, the governor announced his endorsement of Jett and was expected to attend a fundraiser at Jett's home last Friday.

Melot: district needs a representative who can serve and be in leadership roles

Rachel Melot said she's well trained to serve in the Legislature ― she was an NCAA basketball referee for 24 years.

Senate District 17 candidate Rachel Melot

"It's the perfect training for public office," she said. "You stand between two people and let them yell at you and they have completely opposite ideas of what right and wrong is and ultimately you try to finish the game, having adjudicated the rules and everybody walks away, saying, saying 'see you again next month.'"

Melot said she wanted to take that experience to the Capitol because the residents of the district need a senator who can serve the entire term and, over time, play a larger leadership role in the legislature. She said her experience as a referee plus her tenure as CEO of Shawnee Forward, the community's economic development and business group, made her realize "the gap between our local community needs and our representation at the Capitol."

"It became apparent to me over time that we needed someone in the Senate seat that could gain momentum on ideas and laws that were important and was a trusted sources at the Capitol that we could trust in leadership roles to be able to work with other people to get things accomplished," she said.

"You have to have good negotiation skills," she said. "You have to have collaboration experience. You have to be willing to make decisions but you also have to be willing to work with people who are not like you for the greater goods of the citizens."

Melot said inflation, education, spending and issues surrounding the Second Amendment were issues residents in the district had expressed concern about. "At the end of the day, the experts in my district live here," she said. "If I want to know what really matters in McLoud Public Schools, it's best if I go to McLoud and ask the school leaders, the students and the parents. It's not found at the State Department of Education. It's found in that community's school."

And while she had high praise for the state's common, CareerTech and higher education systems, she said those same entities need to be flexible on how they deliver education.

"We are an evolving society that has expanded how we work, and we also have to expand how we learn and how we teach," she said. "I believe the more options available for people to learn and be educated, the better."

Sharp: race to reclaim his old seat will be 'an uphill battle'

Four years ago, Ron Sharp lost his seat to Jett in one of the state's most heated legislative contests. Today, Sharp is back, and he hasn't forgotten about that last race. Sharp, a harsh critic of Epic Charter Schools and its two founders, said he was hammered four years ago by a wave of dark money groups who targeted him for defeat.

Ron Sharp files during the 2024 candidate filing in April at the state Capitol.

He said he made his decision after watching the news recently and "was not very pleased with what was going on at the state Capitol."

"I think I had a positive influence at the Capitol, particularly with public education and I thought it was time for me to try one more time and see if I could get it."

Like this previous campaign, Sharp's focus will center on education. He said over the past four years he's heard from numerous teachers, school administrators and superintendents who have all complained about the current state of the state's common education system.

He pushed back against claims that schools were indoctrinating students and concepts such as critical race theory and other 'liberal ideas.'

"In the state of Oklahoma you probably have over 50 percent of our teachers who are conservative," he said. "We are a red state and our teachers are red, they are not liberal by any stretch of the imagination. I don't understand why that tag is being put on teachers."

He said he remains concerned how federal funds are used for the state's education system and by the extremist wing of the Republican party. "You can't have an extremist movement in any direction and hope to have a positive outcome," he said. "It's not going to be good for our political party if it doesn't understand the importance of reaching across the aisle."

Members of the Legislature and Gov. Stitt, he said, all need to learn how to compromise.

Sharp said issues such as deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs, transportation and public safety will continue to need to be addressed in the future. "I'm glad they (lawmakers) did something about it this year, but there is more to be done," he said.

Still, even with his previous experience, Sharp said he doesn't know how his 2024 race will unfold. He pushes back against the use of dark money in campaigns and lack of intellectual honesty in politics today. "I think it's just wrong," he said.

With one final term remaining, Sharp said he wants to finish what he began eight years ago. He said he is proud of what he accomplished and proud of his past career as an educator and his support of common schools but he also know how successful lawmakers can be when they reach across the aisle.

"I can serve a full four-year term and, if elected, I would come back in with eight years of seniority," he said. "I had a lot of bills and I got a lot of things done. I'm not interested in ideologies. I'm interested in getting things done."

Okahoma's primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

