Jets, Ehlers agree to 7-year, $42 million extension

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms on a $42 million, seven-year contract extension with forward Nikolaj Ehlers on Wednesday.

The extension begins a year from now and carries an average annual value of $6 million, the Jets said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Ehlers had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games for the Jets last season.

The 6-foot 172-pound native of Aalborg, Denmark, had 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in his rookie season.

Ehlers, the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft, is a key part of the Jets' young core with Calder Trophy runner-up Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg missed the playoffs last season after finishing fifth in the Central Division with 87 points.

