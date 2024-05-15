Jets Abort Formation as Wings Touch During Fort Lauderdale Airshow

Two jets briefly clipped wings while performing an aerial stunt during the Fort Lauderdale Airshow, on May 12, spectator video shows.

Footage captured by @‌frograilfanning shows two planes, in a four-jet formation, briefly touch wings before the pilots quickly split away to avoid catastrophe.

Speaking to Storyful, @‌frograilfanning said the incident occurred when the Polaris Ghost Squadron was performing.

Event organizers said the show was paused briefly and an emergency was declared as a precaution, according to local media reports.

Both jets were able to land safely and the pilots involved were unharmed. Credit: @‌frograilfanning via Storyful

