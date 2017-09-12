JetBlue offers $99 flights for evacuees returning to Florida

As one of the strongest storms to ever hit Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Irma prompted thousands of residents to evacuate the state.

Now as many Floridians start to prepare to return home, JetBlue is offering $99 direct flights to the Sunshine State.

The airline plans to begin offering some service to Florida on Tuesday, working up to a full schedule of flights by the end of the week. Approximately 900 flights have been cancelled through Friday, as JetBlue works to get crews and planes back to Florida.

Tomorrow, we will be resuming limited Florida operations following Hurricane Irma. Read our latest update at https://t.co/zGBkrZZOlF — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) September 11, 2017

"We are working closely with local authorities to determine airport conditions and ramp up flights in cities impacted by Hurricane Irma," the airline said in a press release on Monday afternoon. Additional cancellations may still be made this week, according to JetBlue.

Any remaining seats through Friday will be made available only to customers with previously cancelled flights, JetBlue said. Tickets for flights to Florida on Saturday through next Monday are available for any customers to book online at reduced fares. Direct flights are $99 and connecting flights are $159.

To help those impacted, remaining FL seats 9/16 - 9/18 are $99 direct, $159 connecting. Subj. to avail. Terms apply. https://t.co/zGBkrZZOlF — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) September 11, 2017

JetBlue continues to waive cancellation fees, change fees and differences in airfare for rebooking.

The airline capped fare prices on flights out of Florida last week as some evacuees faced astronomically high fares from some companies.

In preparation for the storm, an additional 90 flights have been added to JetBlue's schedule to help customers and crew members, according to the airline.