JetBlue to fly direct from Long Island to Florida starting this fall

JetBlue will begin direct service from Long Island MacArthur Airport to three Florida destinations beginning in late October.

The company broke the news Tuesday in a statement celebrated by Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“More Long Islanders will be flying to and from MacArthur Airport now that JetBlue will soon begin flights from Islip to Orlando, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale,” the Senate Majority Leader said. “I have long encouraged JetBlue to start service at LI MacArthur because Long Islanders need increased travel options, and the success of the airport is key to a more vibrant Long Island economy.”

The Long Island City-based airline already operates out of JFK, LaGuardia Airport and Newark airports.

Daily JetBlue trips from Long Island to Orlando begin Oct. 24. That’s also when the airline will begin travelling from Islip to West Palm Beach four times per week. Beginning Oct. 25, JetBlue flights to Fort Lauderdale will also take place four times each week.

To promote its new routes along the eastern seaboard, the airline is offering $49 one-way tickets on some flights through its website. Passengers on those flights will be boarding Airbus A320 aircrafts.