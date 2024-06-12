A jet vanished over Lake Champlain 53 years ago. The wreckage was just found.

A search team says they discovered the wreckage of a private jet missing for more than half a century on the floor of Lake Champlain.

For decades authorities believed the plane carrying two crew members and three employees of an Atlanta real estate firm had crashed into the lake as it headed from Burlington, Vermont, to Providence, Rhode Island. In more than a dozen searches since 1971, each one using more sophisticated and newer technology, searchers tried to locate the aircraft, but came up empty.

Now, experts say, the long-suspected fate of the plane and the five people on board has been confirmed.

“I'm just thrilled that we discovered it, and I'm really happy for the family members that are still around,” Garry Kozak, the undersea searcher who led the recent effort, told USA TODAY. “They were hoping for many years that this would be located, and hopefully this brings some closure.”

Wreckage found in the depths of Lake Champlain that experts believe to be a jet that went missing 53 years ago. The private plane vanished after it left Burlington, Vermont, on a snowy evening in late January 1971.

Snowy weather, missing jet

It was a snowy evening in January 1971 when the team from Cousins Properties real estate left Burlington, Vermont.

After a successful takeoff around 8 p.m. and normal communications between the crew and the control tower, the jet made a turn over Lake Champlain, which at its widest point extends 14 miles and runs from the borders of Vermont and New York to Canada, where it meets the Richelieu River in Quebec.

Soon the controller lost all radar contact with the plane, according to Kozak. No mayday or communication was ever received. Officials suspected that the plane had most likely crashed into the lake, though there was no physical evidence at the time.

Immediate searches concentrated on Lake Champlain, with aircrafts flying over the surface in hopes of finding the jet or its passengers, according to Kozak. Authorities were set to bring in a submarine to scour the lake, but temperatures dropped and the lake froze over, delaying searches until the spring.

Months later, after some of the ice melted, debris from the plane was found on Shelburne Point, just southwest of Burlington, according to Kozak. A search team was brought into inspect the area, but after two weeks it came up empty. And so followed days, months and years of unsuccessful searches. Between 1971 and 2014, more than 17 failed attempts were made at finding the jet.

How was the jet found?

Enter Kozak.

The undersea search expert, who has previously assisted in the discovery of sunken ships and crashed planes, was first introduced to the story of the missing jet in the 1980s. Over the decades, he kept up with the searches but he did not get involved until 2014, when he heard an autonomous underwater vehicle and sonar system scanned the depths of the lake and found nothing.

He was convinced the plane was somewhere in the depths. So he got to work, and soon contacted a pair of researchers who had conducted a sonar scan of the lake. They agreed to share the data with Kozak, which proved helpful as he identified four "suspicious anomalies."

In 2022, Kozak joined up with two colleagues – Hans Hug and Bruce Stebbins – who agreed to help scour the locations of the anomalies using a remote operated vehicle. Their first dive was unsuccessful. But last July, the men returned to the lake, and, during their second search, discovered what appeared to be the jet. But, while it was an airplane, it wasn't the one they were looking for. Upon closer inspection, this plane appeared to be military, as indicated by some of the stencils.

Last winter, Kozak went through the sonar data again and picked out one location west of Juniper Island, about three miles southwest of Burlington, as a target of interest. On May 19, Kozak and Hug returned to the lake to inspect the area with Hug's high resolutions sonar system. The search revealed a large debris field "very representative of a jet aircraft crash."

While there was little doubt that this was the jet – especially considering the size of the debris field – the men wanted photographic evidence. Within a week, a remote operated vehicle captured a broken plane fuselage, painted white with red and black accent striping – the same custom paint scheme as the missing jet. Nearby were the remains of two turbine jet engines along with broken wing structure, Kozak said.

"With all indications it's 99% absolutely the right plane," he said.

Discovery leaves families with mixed emotions

But while the mystery of the missing jet has been solved, families of the men who died in the crash are grappling with reopened wounds and new questions.

“To have this found now ... it’s peaceful feeling, at the same time it’s a very sad feeling,” Barbara Nikitas, niece of pilot George Nikita, told the Associated Press. “We know what happened. We’ve seen a couple of photos. We’re struggling I think with that now.”

Frank Wilder's father, also Frank Wilder, was on the jet when it went down. The younger Frank Wilder told the Associated Press that while the uncertainty was "distressing," the plane's the discovery brings a set of complicated questions.

“I’m feeling relieved that I know where the plane is now but unfortunately it’s opening other questions and we have to work on those now," he told the AP.

NTSB reviews findings

The National Transportation Safety Board said in email that it's looking over a package of information about the crash it received through the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We will be evaluating the specifics of what was found, and the degree of certainty to which we are able to positively link it back to the wreckage that was located," said spokesperson Peter C. Knudson. "Following that, if and when any of that wreckage were recovered, we would determine what level of examination would be appropriate given what is recovered and what condition it is in."

