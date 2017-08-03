Jet fuel spills from pipeline in Parkland, Washington: local media

(Reuters) - A jet fuel spill from a pipeline on Wednesday in Washington state prompted evacuations of residents from a nearby apartment in Parkland as a precaution, according to a local media report.

Crews from the Washington Department of Ecology responded to the spill, which has been contained, said the report on the website of KOMO-TV. The report did not specify which company operated the pipeline or the volume of the spill.

Parkland is a community about 40 miles south of Seattle.

Clean up was underway and the pipeline has been shut, the report said.

The Washington Department of Ecology was not immediately available for comment.





