'Jesus loves and saves white people too.' Father wrong to pass on white guilt| pastor

Pastor shouldn't pass on white guilt

"What I'll tell my son about our history, his white heritage," March 13: I am white. I agree it is not an ethnic group, since everyone who is not a “darker” color or pronounced geographical group like Pacific Islander is grouped into white, and that includes a lot of different ethnicities.

I strongly disagree that white was merely created by people in power to maintain dominance.

Some have done this, but to judge all whites as guilty is no different than saying Blacks, Asians or others bear the guilt of a minority within their communities that may have done something wrong.

His son can be every bit as proud of his “white” heritage as Blacks or Asians or American Indians. Every group probably had a few bad actors in history but also has a lot to be proud of to use to teach and help others.

More: I'm a Christian pastor. Here's what I'll tell my son about history and his white heritage.

If his son is a decent and honorable person then he need not feel guilt, shame or repentance for the actions of some of his forebearers.

White is just as beautiful as any other “race." White lives matter too. There is nothing wrong or bad with being white. Jesus loves and saves white people too.

White is not the primary way I describe myself; it is one of the least meaningful descriptions. I think of friends who are Black or Italian, but those are not their primary descriptions.

Pastor Eric Tucker should get over his “woke” guilt and for God’s sake please don’t pass it on to his son or his parishioners.

Rev. Ralph Salzgaber, Westerville

Biden's Hurdle by Christopher Weyant, CagleCartoons.com

Is Joe Biden even fit to be president?

After listening to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s testimony to the House this week, one might come to two conclusions.

First, if J President Joe Biden while a senator and vice president took classified documents and stored them in unauthorized and highly suspicious spaces, he should be tried for violation of the Espionage Act.

More: What special counsel Robert Hur claimed about Beau Biden – and what transcript actually shows

Hur’s conclusion was that Biden willingly knew he was violating the law, after all he claims graduating at the top of his law school class. Second, if Hur’s conclusion Biden is immune from prosecution due to his mental impairment and cognitive decline, how in the world can he lead our country, particularly in this most dangerous of times.

Timothy Michael, Columbus

Young men are too cool to be fathers

Other than a relationship with the Almighty, the most important experience in life is caring about others and having others who care about you.

Unfortunately, today's culture has been transformed and so many young men who become fathers aren't interested in being dads.

It is such a great joy to teach your child how to tie a shoe, tell time, and a thousand other things; but they are too cool for that. And what of the joy of being husband to and sharing life with your child's mom that they miss out on as well?

Today's mindset of what's in it for me? which so many have fallen victim to doesn't allow them to enjoy the real joy of just seeing another happy. Appreciating the values of respect and integrity add so much as well to living; but that too has been diminished, further stealing true joy and fulfilment from so many.

Dennis Singleton, Dayton

