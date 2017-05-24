In jest, Pope Francis asks Melania Trump if she feeds pastries to the president

President Trump and his wife, Melania, continued their excursion across the Middle East and Europe with a stop at the Vatican Wednesday, where they met Pope Francis.

After Trump and Francis sat for photos, the pope revealed his initial impression of Trump when he met Melania. As they were shaking hands, Francis had a question for the first lady: What is your husband’s diet?

“What do you give him to eat, potica?” the pope joked through a translator. Melania, nodding her head, repeated “potica” as the two laughed.

There was some initial confusion about the remark, as reporters traveling with the first family originally thought the two were discussing pizza rather than potica, which is a pastry originating in Melania’s native Slovenia.

In reality, Trump has only visited his wife’s home country once, and his diet is decidedly simpler and much more American, favoring fast food and Diet Coke. Earlier in his trip abroad, his Saudi Arabian hosts provided steak with ketchup (Trump’s known to prefer his steak well-done) served alongside more traditional fare.

Whether the pope was actually ribbing the leader of the free world on his diet or not, the president has some unique ideas about health.

A New Yorker article reported of Trump, “Other than golf, he considers exercise misguided, arguing a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy.”

During the campaign, Trump’s doctor, Harold Bornstein, evaluated the then-candidate’s lab results to be “astonishingly excellent,” adding on the dubious claim: “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Read more from Yahoo News: