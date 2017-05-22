Jessica Simpson Says Her Fashion Line Is Successful Because She Caters to *Every* Body Type

From Redbook

After more than ten years in the fashion business, Jessica Simpson is not interested in indulging the stereotype that the industry can be exclusive. Since she started The Jessica Simpson Collection, she's been remarried, had two kids, and "been every size." And all of those experiences have made her want to design clothes that are accessible to all women.

The singer and actress, who has spent the majority of recent years focusing on her family and business, went on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss her mindset when designing. "It's very important for me to let every woman feel included," she said on the show. "If I make a shirt, I'm going to make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me."

Even though making inclusive styles seems like a no-brainer to Simpson, she says people are often surprised to find they like her brand. "Maybe because it's not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day. I have no idea," she said.

While some people may be skeptical of how involved Simpson actually is in the designed process, she says she's very hands on during every step. And it's clear her inclusive approach to fashion is paying off. The clothing and accessories brand is estimated to be a billion-dollar-a-year business.

After being the subject of negative publicity for her fluctuating weight, she translated her experience into something positive which she is, literally, taking all the way to the bank.

