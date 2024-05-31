JESSE WATTERS: New York v. Trump was never about the law

Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks former President Trump's conviction on all 34 counts in his New York criminal trial and the politicization of the case Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

‘ABSOLUTELY INSANE’: AMERICANS REACT TO TRUMP'S STUNNING CONVICTION IN NEW YORK TRIAL

JESSE WATTERS: A Manhattan jury convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts. This is the first time an American president has ever been convicted of a crime. But the only thing Trump's guilty of is beating Hillary and leading Joe Biden. The former president was expressionless as the verdict was read. Moments later, he walked to the cameras and reacted.

And this is long from over. Trump will be sentenced on July 11th, a week before the Republican National Convention. Given his clean background, age and presidential status, it's highly unlikely he'll be sentenced to prison.

Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower, Thursday, May 30, 2024 after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Although this judge is capable of anything – he's a Biden donor and donates to a group called Stop Republicans, and he spent the last six weeks stopping the nation's strongest Republican from campaigning and sometimes even talking – Trump will appeal and will almost certainly win on appeal, but not until after the election.

Not that it matters to Democrats. The Biden campaign is salivating at the opportunity to call their opponent a convicted felon. This was never about the law. D.A. Alvin Bragg ran on fighting Trump, not crime. And everybody, when they walk around New York knows he did his job.

