JESSE WATTERS: Trump is campaigning on Biden's side of the field now

Fox News host Jesse Watters looks at the implications of former President Trump's campaign event in the Bronx, New York Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Love was in the air. Donald Trump, speaking for over an hour, addressing the economy, the border, foreign policy and, of course, Joe Biden.

Not everybody was happy that Trump was on their turf. Reverend Al Sharpton, happy DEI Thursday by the way, was ready for a street fight.

Donald Trump's been running his mouth his whole life, nonstop, and they can't find a single thing he said that's racist. They have to go back to the 80s to find Central Park 5. Here's Trump in the 80s, by the way. Black America wanted to be Trump before Black America had even heard the name Joe Biden.

Politics has always been personal. Personality's persuasive, but nothing persuades like results. Traditional Democrat constituencies; young Black, Hispanic voters are not better off than they were four years ago. And they're coming around to a man who represents a movement they were told not to trust. But every bone in their body tells them that they can't trust the party bosses. Sick of their corny commands and broken promises, people in the Bronx and all over America are beginning to think for themselves independently outside of a system that's trapped and scolded them for opening their mouths and eyes.

