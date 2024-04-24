Jesse Watters Self-Owns With Stunningly Clueless Take On Trump Foes

Jesse Watters complained on Tuesday that “people will say anything for a paycheck,” and his critics pointed out he was living proof.

The Fox News host was discussing the hush money trial against former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors allege that Trump, working with National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, engaged in a “catch and kill” scheme to squash potentially damaging stories about Trump’s past ahead of the 2016 election, and then falsified business records to cover up hush money payments.

The stories they sought to suppress included claims from two women — former Playboy model Karen McDougal and porn actor Stormy Daniels — that they had affairs with Trump in the mid-2000s. An ex-Trump Tower doorman, Dino Sajudin, had also claimed that Trump fathered a child with another ex-employee in the 1980s, a story that reportedly turned out to be false.

“These are the kind of things celebrities and billionaires like Trump deal with,” Watters said.

“People will say anything for a paycheck,” he added.

Watters has spewed plenty of racist, misogynistic, dishonest and just-plain-weird takes on Fox News over the years, prompting even his own mother to express alarm over his on-air conduct.

His employer settled a defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million last year after Dominion, a voting systems company, sued the conservative network for promoting falsehoods about the 2020 election.

The irony of Watters’ remark was not lost on critics, after a clip was circulated on X (formerly Twitter).

“The level of self-awareness here is in the deep negatives,” one commenter wrote.

“How much did you get paid to say that?” another comment read.

See more of the reaction below.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves https://t.co/GhIyqglfHwpic.twitter.com/DUNmHf3Kci — Mike Zimmelman (@MZimmel) April 24, 2024

They literally had to pay $787 million for doing that. https://t.co/SWlMvpGtcn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2024

who wants to tell him https://t.co/SD2Lzw2eNg — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 24, 2024

The new Fox slogan: “We will say anything for a paycheck.” https://t.co/Q1jLDDF2wj — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) April 24, 2024

Hi @JesseBWatters



Just spitballing here, but, didn't your crap, entertainment network, have to pay $787M to Dominion for, you know, saying anything for a paycheck? https://t.co/g34kx3HNwN — Sean Snyder 🍻 (@wolfsny66) April 24, 2024

Watters will say anything for a paycheck and a pat on the behind from Trump. https://t.co/pYuBEnmtGR — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) April 24, 2024

.@JesseBWatters … You are the proof of your assertion. https://t.co/A7rYnXq3xv — Michael Dominowski (@dominowski) April 24, 2024

Related...