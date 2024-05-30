JESSE WATTERS: Like the rest of us, the jury is confused

Fox News host Jesse Watters discusses how the charges former President Trump is faced with were finally laid out to the jury by the judge in NY v. Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CONSERVATIVES UNLOAD ON ‘POLITICAL’ NYC PROSECUTION OF TRUMP OUTSIDE COURTROOM: ‘DAMAGING TO THE COUNTRY’

JESSE WATTERS: This jury has already deliberated longer than the O.J. jury. But Biden must be happy because that's 4.5 hours that Trump can't campaign in the Bronx.

The jury resumes deliberations tomorrow at 9:30 AM, and like the rest of us, they're confused. They asked Judge Merchan to reread them what the case was about, and Judge Merchan finally told the jury what the crimes were. Are you ready?

Former President Donald Trump headlines a Republican National Committee spring donor retreat, in Palm Beach, Florida on May 4, 2024

There's three. A federal campaign violation, the creation of false records and a tax violation that we knew about the false records charge. Although I didn't know how marking legal expenses for paying a lawyer is a crime. Tax violations. First time I'd ever heard anything about taxes and the old campaign finance violation.

