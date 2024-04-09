Jesse Watters' Ominous Trump Prediction Gets A Swift Reality Check From Critics

Jesse Watters on Monday predicted how Donald Trump would end a hypothetical second presidency, and it didn’t sound great.

“They say Trump’s going to stay for life,” the Fox News host said, adding, “Everybody knows Trump’s going to leave office just like he did the last time.”

Watters made the remark as he defended Trump and criticized Democrats for what he cast as hysteria over the presumptive GOP nominee’s authoritarian tendencies. Watters specifically called out a warning from Michael Beschloss, a presidential historian, that Trump could turn the U.S. into a dictatorship that lasts well beyond one more term.

“But just like the ancients, in order to restore order to the universe, liberals dance and pray for power back,” Watters added.

Trump left office in 2021 after feeding his supporters a stream of lies about the 2020 election that led to a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. An armed mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as lawmakers met to certify the election, which President Joe Biden won.

Watters: Everybody knows Trump is going to leave office just like he did the last time. pic.twitter.com/ekUSPcwAaf — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2024

Trump faces federal felony charges for his role in inciting the attack, during which his supporters assaulted police, destroyed federal property and called for Vice President Mike Pence to be hung.

Critics and commentators on social media reminded Watters how last time went down.

