Jesse Watters Cracks Up Critics With Wild Reason For Trump's Courtroom Shut-Eye

Jesse Watters says Donald Trump’s not snoozing through his criminal trial — he’s in a “meditative state.”

The Fox News host offered up the suggestion Wednesday on “The Five” while panelists were criticizing media coverage of the former president’s hush money trial.

“He’s meditating,” Watters said. “He’s in a meditative state. When you’re defensive about something, you avoid something. Trump’s not defensive of being old and tired.”

“He can shut his eyes and not feel bad about it like Sleepy Joe,” he added, using a derogatory nickname for President Joe Biden.

Trump has reportedly been sitting at the defense table with his eyes closed for long stints of the trial, which is in its fifth week.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who was in the courtroom, reported Tuesday that Trump had his eyes closed for 90% of the day, at times with his jaw slack, and that it seemed “impossible for Donald Trump not to be asleep during some of his long, extended eye-closing sessions.”

Trump himself has insisted that he is merely closing his “big beautiful eyes” so he can “listen intensely” and “take it ALL in!!!”

Watters was offered a wake-up call by critics over his “meditating” suggestion.

Seems legit. I can totally see Donald Trump practicing meditation and contemplative self reflection to achieve balance, harmony, inner peace, and growth as a person. https://t.co/VugkETwKhz — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) May 15, 2024

I haven't laughed this hard in a long time



We are how many weeks into this thing and all they can come up with is he's "meditating?" https://t.co/VZNfkh92ZE — Sarah Burris 🌻 (@SarahBurris) May 15, 2024

You can always count on Fox News to turn an old man sleeping through a boring trial into fifth dimensional chess somehow. Gold medalists in denial/mental gymnastics, they are. https://t.co/RlSTq4vsJ5 — Writrzblok (@writrzblok) May 16, 2024

There are few things I am as certain of in this life as this: Donald Trump has never meditated. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) May 15, 2024

I am embarrassed for Jesse Watters. I didn’t realize I could be embarrassed for people I don’t like. https://t.co/KRffmkN93P — Cis (she/her) (@sindonne) May 15, 2024

No one (on Fox for sure) grasps the most obvious issue here - if people are even slightly confused as to whether he’s sleeping - the jury is. And I’ve yet to be involved in a trial where one of the parties slept through it to their benefit. It’s going to be seen as disrespectful https://t.co/VyNpPwmHjo — John (@jcsnotes) May 15, 2024

It’s suggested to mediate at least 6-7 hours every night. In bed. https://t.co/b8zVwPncpi — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) May 15, 2024

