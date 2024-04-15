Jesse Watters' Attempt At Math Goes Spectacularly Awry

Jesse Watters’ comment about fast-food workers’ salaries didn’t add up for people online.

The Fox News host bemoaned what people who work at establishments like McDonald’s are paid during an episode of the “PBD Podcast” with some inaccurate math.

”If you’re making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant, right? Is that six figures? Are you making six figures?”

“No,” he was told. It actually added up to around $40,000 full-time.

“OK, so, $40k a year. So, and then if your husband or wife is also there. You’re making $100,000 as a family, both working at McDonald’s.”

Watters was told that would add up to $80,000.

“OK,” Watters responded. “That’s crazy. That is crazy, because that job really doesn’t require much so it’s inflating the entire, you know, labor sector.”

Fox News' Jesse Watters: "If you're making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant ... Is that six figures?" pic.twitter.com/qe59BWA6je — The Recount (@therecount) April 11, 2024

The clip has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, and on Saturday it came to the attention of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“Does Fox have an entrance exam to make sure you’re stupid enough to host 8pm?” the host of MSNBC’s “Last Word” asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Watters currently sits in the prime-time slot that was vacated by Tucker Carlson.

Does Fox have an entrance exam to make sure you're stupid enough to host 8pm? https://t.co/T3Kp1JhQMv — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) April 13, 2024

Others echoed O’Donnell’s sentiment:

He couldn't make his point with one person working at McDonald's, earning an inadequate $40K a year, so he had to change it to a two income family. — Jim Ague 😎 (@jaceague) April 11, 2024

I want to be Jesse’s accountant — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) April 11, 2024

Maths is hard for republicans. — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) April 13, 2024

The entrance exam that you reference was waived for Jesse. Fox was familiar with his work. — Jacqueline Williams (@newdayneweffort) April 13, 2024

Hmmmm…how about some quick math.



A full year is 2080 hours, including vacations and holidays.



At $20/hr over 2080 hrs, that amounts to $41,600/year. At an average tax rate of 30%, that’s take home pay of $29,100.



I’d like to see Jesse live on that. — Alfred Wallace (@Al_Wallace_Esq) April 12, 2024

