Jesse Watters' Attempt At Math Goes Spectacularly Awry

Jesse Watters’ comment about fast-food workers’ salaries didn’t add up for people online.

The Fox News host bemoaned what people who work at establishments like McDonald’s are paid during an episode of the “PBD Podcast” with some inaccurate math.

”If you’re making $20 an hour to work at a fast-food restaurant, right? Is that six figures? Are you making six figures?”

“No,” he was told. It actually added up to around $40,000 full-time.

“OK, so, $40k a year. So, and then if your husband or wife is also there. You’re making $100,000 as a family, both working at McDonald’s.”

Watters was told that would add up to $80,000.

“OK,” Watters responded. “That’s crazy. That is crazy, because that job really doesn’t require much so it’s inflating the entire, you know, labor sector.”

The clip has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, and on Saturday it came to the attention of MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“Does Fox have an entrance exam to make sure you’re stupid enough to host 8pm?” the host of MSNBC’s “Last Word” asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Watters currently sits in the prime-time slot that was vacated by Tucker Carlson.

Others echoed O’Donnell’s sentiment:

