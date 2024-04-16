Jesse Vang pleads not guilty to child neglect charges stemming from 3-year-old Elijah Vue's disappearance

MANITOWOC — Jesse Vang, the Two Rivers man who reported 3-year-old Elijah Vue missing in February, pleaded not guilty to a felony child neglect charge Tuesday.

Vang, 39, appeared for an arraignment at Manitowoc County Courthouse April 16. His next appearance is scheduled for June 28.

At Vang's preliminary hearing April 4, Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office Detective Michael Herrmann and Two Rivers Police Department Detective Jacob Glaeser testified about their part in the investigation that led to the chronic child neglect charge against Vang.

Manitowoc County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dewane ruled there was enough evidence to continue with the case.

Elijah Vue has been missing since Feb. 20.

Vang told police he was the last person to see Elijah before he reported the 3-year-old missing Feb. 20. He reported the disappearance just before 11 a.m. that day, but told police the last time he saw Elijah was three hours prior to that call.

According to the criminal complaint, Vang said Elijah was told to stand next to Vang's bed and pray as a form of punishment. Vang then fell asleep for a few hours and when he woke up, the boy was gone.

The complaint said Elijah had been staying with Vang at his Two Rivers residence for a week before he went missing.

Katrina B. Baur, 31, Elijah's mother and Vang's girlfriend, told police she wanted Vang to teach Elijah "how to be a man." Baur typically resides in Wisconsin Dells with Elijah.

The Two Rivers Police Department sent out a Wisconsin AMBER Alert, which is an emergency child abduction alert, for Elijah a few hours after he was reported missing. That alert is still active.

Baur was arrested in February after Elijah was reported missing. She faces a felony charge of chronic child neglect, a second charge of felony child neglect involving a different child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

At a previous court date for Baur March 22, she plead not guilty to all charges. Her next appearance in court is scheduled for April 26.

The total reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance has now grown to $40,000. The FBI has offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to locating Elijah or convicting those responsible for his disappearance, Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has offered a $10,000 reward, and the city of Two Rivers has now offered an additional $15,000, reward which was funded through community donations.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

