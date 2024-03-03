JESSE SPORTS ANCHORING 3/2
DYLAN GRAHAM NAMED STARTER, MCS WINS STATE TITLE
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
This week, investment firm KKR announced that it would acquire VMware’s end-user computing business from Broadcom for $4 billion. As Ron explains, that business included VMware Workspace One and VMware Horizon -- two remote desktop apps that had been part of VMware's family of products. Elsewhere, Mistral, the French AI startup, launched a new model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4 -- and its own cheekily named chatbot dubbed Le Chat.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
The New York Times has taken a first crack at analyzing the moves and mistakes Apple made with its doomed car project, which ate up $10 billion.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
The state is a major spring break destination, but are travelers safe amid a measles outbreak?
AirPods won't know what's hit them.
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
'It was really satisfying to watch all of the grime disappear — I can’t wait to tackle the whole floor.'
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
X has updated its abuse and harassment page in January, and it has added a new section that explains its new rule against intentionally using the wrong pronouns for a person or using a name they no longer go by.