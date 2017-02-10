Jessa Seewald Bonds With Older Son After Giving Birth

The Seewald family isn’t keeping fans completely in the dark. While “Counting On” stars Jessa and Ben Seewald are waiting to share the name of their second son, who arrived Monday, with fans they have been updating viewers on their lives.

On Friday, Jessa shared a video of her 15-month-old son Spurgeon laughing and giggling into a camera. The clip was shared on Jessa’s Facebook page amid pleas from TLC fans to share her and Ben’s new baby’s name.

“Watching himself on camera,” Jessa captioned the clip of Spurgeon, which has since been viewed over 100K times.

Jessa and Ben last updated fans on their plans for their second bundle of joy’s name on Wednesday. Ben shared that while he and Jessa did have a few name ideas in mind, they weren’t ready to share them with the world just yet.

“This baby’s probably going to have a unique name, sort of like Spurgeon’s, but we haven’t quite settled on a name yet,” Ben said in a TLC.com video.

The couple also had trouble deciding on a moniker for Spurgeon following his November 2015 birth. “We did this last time (with Spurgeon) and procrastinated. Our son was five days old before we had it officially nailed down,” Jessa said.

