New Jersey's state parks, forests, and historic sites looking to fill 800 jobs

Applications for 2024 peak-season part-time jobs in New Jersey's state parks, forests and historic sites are now being accepted by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

According to a press release from the NJDEP, Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced on Thursday that the department is seeking applicants to fill at least 800 jobs ahead of peak spring and summer seasons.

"A seasonal position in a state park or forest is not your average summer job," LaTourette stated. "The diversity of positions offered gives applicants the opportunity to connect with nature, foster a sense of stewardship and make a positive impact on some of New Jersey's natural treasures while also gaining invaluable knowledge and experiences that may build a foundation for a career in environmental protection and conservation."

Available positions

Available positions include lifeguards, naturalists, history educators, general maintenance workers, visitor service assistants and office staff.

Positions range across the state's 40 state parks, 11 state forests, five recreation areas, and over 50 historic sites and districts.

Story continues below gallery

Starting salaries

Starting salaries range from $16 per hour to $19.50 per hour depending on the position and location.

Peak season

The available positions are expected to run during peak season between Memorial Day on May 27 and Labor Day on Sept. 2. Specific start and end dates may differ between location and position.

Lifeguards

Lifeguards will be needed at swimming areas around the state from beaches to lakefronts. Lifeguarding opportunities in North Jersey may include:

High Point State Park

Hopatcong State Park

Swartswood State Park

Wawayanda State Park

The starting rate for lifeguards is $18.50 per hour.

You do not need prior experience, but you must be able to pass running and swimming tests and learn first aid and safety skills.

Junior lifeguard, lifeguard trainer, and water safety supervisor positions may also be available.

Maintenance personnel

Maintenance personnel positions start at $16 per hour and are necessary at every site throughout the state.

Job functions will include:

Mowing lawns

Cleaning facilities

Removing trash

Park improvemnt projects

Other general maintenance functions

Those with unique skills such as carpentry are encouraged to apply.

Naturalists and history educators

Naturalists and history educators will work at interpretive centers and historic sites to educate visitors by leading or assisting with interpretive programs, teaching camp groups, demonstrating a craft, etc.

Naturalist opportunities in North Jersey will include:

Liberty State Park

High Point State Park

Stokes State Forest

History educator opportunities in North Jersey will include:

Ringwood State Park

Waterloo Village Historic Sites

The starting pay for both of these positions is $16 per hour.

Visitor service and office assistance

Job opportunities in visitor services and office assistance could be available at all state parks, forests, and historic sites.

Job functions will include:

Registering campers

Collecting entrance fees

Answering phone calls

Record keeping

Conducting customer service duties

Acting as trail stewards including brushing and blazing trails, installing signs and fences, and performing general maintenance (only at some areas)

Pay for these positions start at $16 per hour.

For additional details about each position, vacancies, and to submit an application please visit the NJDEP website at nj.gov/dep/workinparks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ looking to fill 800 park, forest, and historic site jobs