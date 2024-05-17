New Jersey woman killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike motorcycle crash

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Dauphin County this week.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Bowmansville said Friday the crash happened on Interstate 76 in Londonderry Township on Wednesday.

Troopers said Kimberly Toliver, 49, of Newark, New Jersey, was headed west on the turnpike on a 2023 Honda Rebel.

She merged from the left lane to the right lane and lost control of the bike on a wet highway.

Toliver sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was wearing a helmet.

