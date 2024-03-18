New Jersey woman fatally hit by 94-year-old driver in library lot

A 75-year-old New Jersey woman died after being run over by a 94-year-old driver in a library parking lot.

Helen Koons was dragged 20 feet under Claire Plager’s 2013 Toyota Corolla early Saturday afternoon, according to the Daily Voice. Plager was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The Bergen Record reported Koons died Sunday night after being brought to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries. She was reportedly semi-alert upon arrival.

Both women are from Paramus, N.J.

Authorities said the crash occurred outside Paramus Public Library. The victim was in a crosswalk at the library’s rear entrance. Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti reportedly extended condolences to the victim’s family in a statement. He couldn’t be immediately reached Monday.

Saturday’s fatal crash was the second such incident involving an elderly driver over a three-day period in northern New Jersey.

Police announced the arrest of 94-year-old Ernest F. Hofmann from Bergfeld, N.J., Friday night following a hit-and-run crash that killed a Bergen County school teacher Thursday. She too died at Hackensack University Medical Center.